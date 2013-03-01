FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders in Sanoma propose Kone's Herlin as new chairman
March 1, 2013

Shareholders in Sanoma propose Kone's Herlin as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 1 (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma said on Friday shareholders who own more than 10 percent of its shares have proposed Antti Herlin, the biggest shareholder in lift manufacturer Kone, as its new board chairman.

Sanoma’s current chairman, Jaakko Rauramo, has said he will step down from the board, the company said.

Herlin, one of Finland’s wealthiest businessmen, is the chairman of Kone and owns a 5.6 percent stake in Sanoma.

Sanoma’s shareholders meeting will be held on April 3. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

