BRIEF-Sanoma unit Nowa Era buys rights to educational materials from PWN in Poland
#Publishing
January 28, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sanoma unit Nowa Era buys rights to educational materials from PWN in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Sanoma Learning’s subsidiary Nowa Era in Poland acquired the rights to the portfolio of educational materials from Polish School Publishers PWN (Wydawnictwo Szkolne PWN) for grades 1 to 12 in primary and secondary education

* Says net sales for acquired products totalled above 2 million euros ($2.27 million) in 2014

* Nowa Era will incorporate the educational materials from Wsz PWN into its own portfolio and will offer the combined portfolio to schools in 2015, in line with the requirements of the Educational Act

* Says agreement excludes language learning materials and materials for kindergarten Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
