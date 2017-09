Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Sells stake in Adria Media Zagreb together with Gruner + Jahr to Adria Media Group Ltd

* Says divestment is in line with Sanoma’s strategy to focus its operations and divest selected ownerships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)