Finland's Sanoma appoints Dutch CEO
September 23, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Sanoma appoints Dutch CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Finland’s biggest media company Sanoma on Wednesday appointed Dutch Susan Duinhoven as the new chief executive, following the departure of her predecessor last week.

Duinhoven will take the helm at the struggling company on Oct. 1. She joined Sanoma’s board of directors earlier this year and has worked before as the CEO of Dutch print media firm Koninklijke Wegener.

In the first half of the year, Sanoma’s sales fell 13 percent to 849 million euros ($968 million) and it made a small operating loss against the backdrop of weak print advertising sales in its key markets of Finland and the Netherlands. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
