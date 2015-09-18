FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Finnish media company Sanoma says CEO steps down
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finnish media company Sanoma says CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, share reaction)

HELSINKI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Finland’s biggest media group Sanoma, hit hard by falling advertising sales as a result of the country’s recession, said on Friday its chief executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen would step down with immediate effect.

Kaukonen took over the helm in 2011 and embarked on a major restructuring, cutting jobs and selling some businesses, including a string of magazine titles.

Sanoma, which owns the country’s biggest daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, is concentrating now on Finnish and Dutch media markets as well as its education business.

In the first half, sales fell 13 percent to 849 million euros ($968 million) and it made a small operating loss against the backdrop of plunging print advertising sales in its home market.

Chairman Antti Herlin said in a statement Kaukonen’s departure was by mutual agreement.

The company declined to say why he was stepping down.

Chief Financial Officer Kim Ignatius will serve as interim CEO while the company searches for a new leader, it said.

Sanoma’s shares, which are down 77 percent since Kaukonen became CEO, opened 0.6 percent higher at 3.77 euros.

$1 = 0.8770 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
