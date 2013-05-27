FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sanoma says editor-in-chief of top newspaper leaving
May 27, 2013

UPDATE 1-Sanoma says editor-in-chief of top newspaper leaving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment, background)

HELSINKI, May 27 (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma said the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat, the country’s biggest newspaper, was leaving after falling out with the board, the latest management change at the loss-making company.

Mikael Pentikainen, editor-in-chief since 2010, is leaving due to lack of confidence between him and Sanoma’s board, chief executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said in the newspaper’s online version on Monday.

Kaukonen added the newspaper would require a “faster pace and new kind of thinking” in the future, without elaborating.

Sanoma swung to an underlying operating loss in the first quarter on the back of falling advertising sales and troubles at its recently-acquired TV business in the Netherlands.

Two weeks ago the company said it would replace senior executives at its Dutch business and Finnish magazine unit, following the earlier departure of its Dutch TV boss. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

