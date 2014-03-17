Finland's Sanoma aims to cut staff in printing houses

HELSINKI, March 17 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest media company Sanoma said it aimed to cut up to 100 jobs from three printing houses and finance functions as it fights the deep decline of its print media sales.

Last year the firm announced a plan to axe 32 of its 250 magazine titles and up to 570 jobs in the Netherlands and Finland as more consumers and advertisers shift to digital media from its print publications.

Finnish media advertising dropped 6.3 percent in January from a year ago, with magazine sales falling 18.5 percent, TNS Gallup reported recently.