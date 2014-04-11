FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanoma to cut 130 jobs in Netherlands
April 11, 2014 / 2:44 PM / 3 years ago

Sanoma to cut 130 jobs in Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 11 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest media company Sanoma plans to close a distribution centre in the Dutch town of Duiven by the end of this year, leading to 130 job cuts, Sanoma said on Friday.

The loss-making group has been hit by the weak economic climate in Europe as well as a shift from print to digital media.

“The intended measures have become imperative, given the expected continuation of the decline of newsstand sales of magazines in the Netherlands,” Sanoma said in a statement.

The company, which had about 10,000 staff at the end of 2013, said logistics and transport would be outsourced to Media Logistics.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
