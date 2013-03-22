UPDATE 2-Media group Sanoma cuts 2013 outlook on weak ad market

* Sees 2013 core profit down 12-22 pct y/y

* Previously forecast profit in line with 2012

* Writes down 35 mln euros of goodwill in the Netherlands

* Analysts see problems with TV company SBS

* Shares fall 9 pct (Adds analyst comment, share reaction, background on TV business in the Netherlands)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, March 22 (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma cut its profit forecast for this year on a weak advertising sales outlook in austerity-hit Europe, sending shares sharply lower.

Sanoma, which publishes around 300 magazine titles in 11 European countries, said it expected adjusted operating profit to fall to between 180 million euros ($233 million) and 205 million euros this year, down 12 to 22 percent from 2012.

It previously said profit would be in line with 2012, when adjusted operating profit reached 232.3 million euros.

Annual net sales would fall by between 2 and 4 percent from last year, it said on Friday, adding it expected to make a loss at the operating level in the first quarter.

Shares in the company fell 9 percent to 7.65 euros.

“Advertising markets in Sanoma’s main operating countries are more depressed than expected,” it said in a statement.

“In addition, price increases, bundles (joint subscriptions for several titles) and digital offerings are not able to fully offset the decline in circulation sales.”

Sanoma also announced a non-cash goodwill writedown of 35 million euros in the Netherlands.

“It is a strong warning, and what’s confusing is that it comes so quickly after their Q4 report. It doesn’t give a very good image over how up to date the management has been,” said Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies.

TV PROBLEMS

FIM analyst Mona Grannenfelt said the group also had a long way to go with SBS, the TV company it bought in 2011 with partner ProSiebenSat.1 at an enterprise value of 1.3 billion euros, part of a bid to cut dependency on print media.

Earlier this month Sanoma said the CEO of SBS Broadcasting was stepping down immediately.

“The TV business in the Netherlands seems to be in a lot of trouble. They are trying to reform the content of the channels as they have been losing viewers and consequently advertisers too,” Grannenfelt said.

“They will have a lot of work to do to achieve what they were looking for with this whole acquisition.”

SBS operates three TV channels with a total market share of approximately 20 percent in the Netherlands.

While consolidating the TV business, Sanoma has in recent years been selling off various non-core assets, including a book publisher, kiosks and a cinema chain, as it focused instead on digital businesses and learning material.

Last year, the group’s core operating profit increased 4 percent as the SBS buy helped offset falling print media sales. ($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)