Sanoma cuts 2013 profit outlook
March 22, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Sanoma cuts 2013 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 22 (Reuters) - Finnish media company Sanoma on Friday cut its profit view for this year, citing a worse-than-expected outlook in the advertising markets.

Sanoma expects its adjusted operating profit to fall to between 180 million euros ($232.7 million) and 205 million this year, down 12 to 22 percent from 2012. It had previously said profit would be in line with what it had earned in 2012.

First-quarter core operating profit is expected to be negative, Sanoma said. ($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
