Finland's Sanoma cuts 2013 outlook
July 23, 2013 / 10:14 AM / 4 years ago

Finland's Sanoma cuts 2013 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 23 (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma cut its full-year outlook on Tuesday, citing depressed advertising markets at Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The company said it now expects its 2013 sales to decline more than 4 percent and underlying operating profit to be about 180 million euros ($237.5 million).

It had previously forecast 2-4 percent fall in sales and operating profit of 180-205 million euros.

Shares in the company fell 4.2 percent to 6.1 euros after the announcement. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)

