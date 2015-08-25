FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Sanoma to cut up to 280 jobs
August 25, 2015

Finland's Sanoma to cut up to 280 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Finnish media company Sanoma said on Tuesday that it plans to cut up to 280 people in Finland amid shrinking advertising sales in the recession-hit country.

Sanoma, which owns Finland’s biggest daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, said it wants to save 50 million euros ($58 million), with a large part of the cost savings to be implemented by the end of this year, and the rest in 2016.

Sanoma’s Media Finland unit fell to an underlying loss in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

