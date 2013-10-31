Finland's Sanoma to cut jobs, magazine titles

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest media group Sanoma said it plans to cut 500 jobs in the Netherlands and 70 in Finland after a fall in advertising sales and an unsuccessful Dutch acquisition had strained its finances.

The company, which has about 10,000 employees in total, said it would extend its cost-cutting program to 100 million euros ($138 million) from 60 million euros, with the full impact expected to be seen by end-2016.

It said the cuts would include a reduction of about 32 of its 49 magazine titles in the Netherlands. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahll; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)