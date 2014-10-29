FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanoma Q3 EBIT adjusted EUR 62.1 above expectations
October 29, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sanoma Q3 EBIT adjusted EUR 62.1 above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj

* Q3 net sales 477.8 million euros (Reuters poll 477 million euros)

* Q3 operating profit ex-items 62.1 million euros (Reuters poll 53.6 million euros)

* Says in 2014 group’s consolidated net sales adjusted for structural changes will decline somewhat compared to 2013

* Says 2014 operating profit margin excluding non-recurring items is estimated to be below previous year’s level

* Says mid-term outlook is unchanged

* Says expects that from 2016 onwards, Group’s consolidated net sales will return to organic growth

* The operating profit margin excluding non-recurring items is targeted to be around 10 pct of net sales

* Sanoma is targeting for a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

