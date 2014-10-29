FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Sanoma posts better-than-expected Q3 profit
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Sanoma posts better-than-expected Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest media company Sanoma on Wednesday reported better than expecter quarterly results as cost-cuts softened the blow from weak print advertising sales.

Sanoma’s core operating profit in the third quarter fell to 62 million euros ($79 million) from 77 million euros a year ago, surpassing analysts’ average forecast of 54 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sanoma has in recent years been hit hard by shrinking print sales in its key markets Finland and the Netherlands, and has aimed to protect profitability by cutting costs and divesting a string of assets including Dutch magazine titles and a stake in a Belgian TV company.

Sanoma repeated its full-year outlook, expecting sales adjusted for structural changes to decline somewhat and the adjusted operating profit margin to be below the previous year’s level of 7.4 percent.

1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
