Sanoma Q3 profit beats expectations

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Finnish media company Sanoma reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings but warned that the fourth quarter would be “extremely challenging” due to a weak advertising market.

The company posted a third-quarter adjusted operating profit of 80.1 million euros ($104.0 million), up from 77.6 million euros a year earlier and higer than the 74.8 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Sanoma repeated its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings per share to fall from 2011. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)