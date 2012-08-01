Sanoma cuts 2012 outlook on weak advertising markets

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma lowered its full-year outlook despite reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the second quarter, saying advertising and consumer confidence were weakening in its main markets.

Sanoma said it expects 2012 net sales to be the same or slightly higher than a year earlier, compared to its previous forecast for growth. It also forecast a fall in full-year adjusted earnings per share, rather than rising as it previously expected.

For the second quarter, it reported operating profit, excluding one-off items, of 104.2 million euros ($128.3 million), up 59 percent from a year ago. That beat the average forecast of 92.6 million euros in a Reuters poll, and the company said its educational unit was stronger than expected. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)