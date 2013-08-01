FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Media group Sanoma's profit falls 35 pct yr/yr
August 1, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Media group Sanoma's profit falls 35 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly profit due to weaker advertising sales.

Its underlying operating profit for the second quarter was 68 million euros ($90.29 million), mostly in line with an average forecast of 66.6 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said in a statement on Thursday that it would make “strategic choices.” Sanoma last month cut its full-year forecast and said it would restructure the business to cope with the decline in profit. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

