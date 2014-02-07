Sanoma misses forecasts on weak media sales

HELSINKI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma said its sales and profitability were set to fall in 2014, after announcing a quarterly profit and annual dividend below market expectations.

Sanoma, which has been hit by a slowdown in the European economy as well as consumers’ shift from print to digital media, said its fourth-quarter operating profit, adjusted for one-offs, fell 59 percent form a year ago to 13 million euros. That was below the average forecast of 17.5 million euros in a Reuters poll.

It proposed an annual dividend of 0.10 euros per share, down from 0.60 euros a year earlier and below the average market forecast of 0.23 euros.