July 25, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Sanoma CEO says Russian unit attracts potential buyers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s top media house Sanoma’s chief executive said its Russian unit, including a stake in Vedomosti newspaper and around 50 magazine titles such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire, was attracting interest from potential buyers.

Sanoma, troubled with weak print media sales, in October started a strategic review on its non-core operations and recently exited its eastern European businesses.

It is still looking for buyers for its Russian and Belgian operations, CEO Harri-Pekka Kaukonen told Reuters.

He said the firm looks to nail a deal on both later this year, although the time is not the best for divestments in Russia.

“We have market-leading, profitable operations in Russia, so it is drawing interest. But Russian country risk is evaluated with a different lens these days, while devaluation of the rouble is another challenge,” Kaukonen said, declining to specify on buyers.

Russian advertising market was currently weak, he added.

Vedomosti newspaper itself reported earlier this month that Onexim, the holding company of Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov, was interested in buying it, citing unnamed sources.

Sanoma’s Russian unit last year had sales of 30 million euros with around 1,100 employees, company spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)

