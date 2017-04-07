FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch tycoon De Mol planning to buy Sanoma's SBS stake - report
April 7, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 4 months ago

Dutch tycoon De Mol planning to buy Sanoma's SBS stake - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 7 (Reuters) - Talpa, the media production company of Dutch media tycoon John De Mol is planning to buy out its Finnish partner's stake in Dutch broadcaster SBS, newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (AD) reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Privately-owned Sanoma and De Mol bought the broadcaster for just over one billion euros (dollars) in 2011, with De Mol taking a 33 percent stake and Sanoma buying the rest. Far smaller than rival broadcaster RTL, it has struggled to build up a viewer base.

SBS has some 500 employees, according to its website.

Billionaire investor De Mol, best known as the creator of the worldwide hit reality TV format Big Brother, recently lost a key court ruling in his battle to acquire Telegraaf Media Group.

AD gave no financial details on the transaction.

Sanoma, which already owns a stable of Dutch print titles, declined to comment on market rumours. Talpa was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by David Evans

