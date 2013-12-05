FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch tycoon offers $506 mln for Sanoma's SBS stake - media
December 5, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Dutch tycoon offers $506 mln for Sanoma's SBS stake - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dutch television tycoon John de Mol has offered to buy Sanoma’s majority stake in Dutch TV company SBS for 373 million euros ($506 million), local newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

Sanoma, Finland’s largest media group, teamed up with Talpa, which bundles De Mol’s media activities, in 2011 to buy SBS. De Mol, who created the international hit television franchise Big Brother, wants to take full control of SBS, the Dutch newspaper reported.

Sanoma said recently it planned to axe 32 of its 250 magazine titles and up to 570 jobs as more consumers and advertisers shift to digital media from its print publications.

The loss-making company, which employs 10,000 staff, has been hit by shrinking advertising revenue but its problems also stem partly from its $1.3 billion purchase of SBS, which has lost viewers and forced a goodwill writedown. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

