Finland's Sanoma sells its headquarters to Deka Immobilien
March 5, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Finland's Sanoma sells its headquarters to Deka Immobilien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 5 (Reuters) - Finnish media company Sanoma said on Wednesday it had sold its headquarters to German real estate fund Deka Immobilien for 176 million euros ($242 million).

Sanoma will book a capital gain of 111 million euros from the deal in the first quarter, it said, and added it would lease the building back from the new owners.

“There was very strong interest in the property, with offers from multiple countries,” Sanoma Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said in a statement.

“The proceeds from the sale are being used to pay off a part of the existing debt and as such it improves our financial flexibility.”

The company’s shares rose after the announcement and were up 2.3 percent at 5.62 euros by 1420 GMT. ($1 = 0.7277 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

