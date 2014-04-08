FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Sanpower confirms in talks to buy House of Fraser
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

China's Sanpower confirms in talks to buy House of Fraser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - The Shanghai-listed retail arm of Sanpower Group said on Tuesday it was in talks to buy an 89 percent stake in Britain’s Highland Group Holdings, which owns department store House of Fraser.

Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store said it planned to set up a subsidiary in Britain to acquire Highland Group.

It planned to fund the deal through internal sources and bank loans, although no value was provided. The company made the announcement in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

The news comes after Reuters reported on Friday that Sanpower Group had agreed to buy an 89 percent stake in Britain’s House of Fraser in a deal that valued the department store at over 450 million pounds ($746 million), including debt, citing a source close to the deal. (Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.