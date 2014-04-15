FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Sanpower to pay $260 mln for stake in UK department store
April 15, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

China's Sanpower to pay $260 mln for stake in UK department store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - The Shanghai-listed arm of Sanpower Group said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay 155.3 million pounds ($260 million) for about 89 percent of Britain’s Highland Group Holdings Ltd, which owns department store House of Fraser.

Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd said in a Shanghai stock exchange filing that it has signed an agreement to acquire the stake.

Last week, the Chinese department store operator said it was in talks to buy House of Fraser, in a deal to be funded by internal resources and bank loans.

$1 = 0.5976 British Pounds Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing

