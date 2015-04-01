FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai developer Sansiri raises 2015 revenue target by 6 pct
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2015 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai developer Sansiri raises 2015 revenue target by 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Sansiri Pcl :

* Says raises 2015 revenue target to 36 billion baht ($1.1 billion) from 34 billion baht due to improving sentiment in the Thai property sector, according to its statement

* Says raises 2015 target for booking of its housing products to 35 billion baht from 30 billion baht due to strong response for its condominium projects

* Says to boost proportion of foreign clients to 10 percent of sales this year ($1 = 32.55 Baht) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.