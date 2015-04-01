BRIEF-Thai developer Sansiri raises 2015 revenue target by 6 pct

April 1 (Reuters) - Sansiri Pcl :

* Says raises 2015 revenue target to 36 billion baht ($1.1 billion) from 34 billion baht due to improving sentiment in the Thai property sector, according to its statement

* Says raises 2015 target for booking of its housing products to 35 billion baht from 30 billion baht due to strong response for its condominium projects

* Says to boost proportion of foreign clients to 10 percent of sales this year ($1 = 32.55 Baht) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)