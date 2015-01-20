FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai developer Sansiri aims for revenue of $1.07 bln in 2015
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Thai developer Sansiri aims for revenue of $1.07 bln in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thai property developer Sansiri Pcl said on Tuesday it aimed for revenue of 35 billion baht ($1.07 billion) in 2015 when it planned to launch 17-19 new housing projects worth a combined 32 billion baht.

Analysts on average expected 2015 revenue of 34.25 billion baht, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

About 9-10 projects to be opened will be condominiums and 7-9 will be single-detached houses and townhouses and the company will focus on customers in Bangkok, provinces and foreigners, it said in a statement.

The company also aimed for bookings of housing products at about 30-32 billion baht this year and expected average growth of net profit margin at about 15 percent over the next three years, it said. ($1 = 32.6900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)

