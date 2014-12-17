FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai developer Sansiri expects housing sales up 8-10 pct in 2015
December 17, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Thai developer Sansiri expects housing sales up 8-10 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Thailand property developer Sansiri PCL said on Wednesday it expected housing sales to rise about 8 to 10 percent in 2015 as the sector should recover in line with the country’s improving economy.

The company is developing condominium projects worth a combined 30 billion baht ($908.82 million), which it aimed to book as revenue when the units are transferred to buyers over the next three years, Uthai Uthaisangsuk, Sansiri’s senior executive vice-president for business development, told reporters.

Sales of the overall property sector are expected to rise 6-8 percent next year, he said, adding Sansiri’s sales were below target as domestic political unrest prompted the company to delay launch of new condominium projects in 2014.

Sansiri launched only two new condominium projects this year, versus the target of 8-9, Uthai said. ($1 = 33.0100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

