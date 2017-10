Sept 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday it cut California’s Santa Ana Unified School District’s general obligation bond rating to Aa3 from Aa2, affecting about $332.5 million of debt.

The downgrade reflects the district’s weakened financial position and an imbalanced budget that will take several years to fix, the rating agency said in a statement.

The outlook on all of the district’s debt is negative.