Moody's cuts California's Santa Clara County pension obligation bond

March 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said late on Monday it cut California’s Santa Clara County pension obligation bond (POB)rating to A1, from Aa3.

The rating agency also affirmed the county’s Aa2 general obligation bond rating and its outstanding certificates of participation and lease obligations rated A1. The outlook is stable.

About $1.5 billion of long-term debt is affected by the rating actions.

“The rating change reflects Moody’s changed view of the pledge supporting POBs versus general obligation bonds,” the rating agency said in a statement. “We believe this pledge is relatively less secure than our prior estimates, both in terms of probability of default and likely losses in the event of default.”