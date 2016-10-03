Santa Claus copyright case is not coming to SCOTUS

Oct 3 - The Supreme Court on Monday declined to weigh in on a case that allowed the family of J. Fred Coots, the man who wrote "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," to reclaim the famous Christmas song's copyright.

The decision leaves intact a ruling by a federal appeals court that said it was clear from a 1981 contract that EMI Feist Catalog Inc's rights in the holiday classic will expire on Dec. 15, 2016, and not in 2029 as the publisher had argued.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dr8pcn