Santacruz Silver Mining says one dead in accident at Mexico mine

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd said one person died in an accident at its Rosario Mine in Mexico on Wednesday.

The Mexico-focused silver miner said on Friday the accident was an isolated incident that occurred on a development heading at Level 4 of the mine in San Luis Potosi in north-central Mexico.

Mining operations were temporarily suspended to alert authorities and allow for investigations, Santacruz Silver Mining said.

The Rosario project produced 832,284 silver equivalent ounces in 2015. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)