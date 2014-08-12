BRIEF-Santam sees H1 HEPS to be between 115 pct to 125 pct higher

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* Expects its headline EPS (HEPS) for six months ended 30 June 2014 to be between 115 pct to 125 pct above those reported for prior period

* Net underwriting margin is now above long term target range of 4% to 6% influenced by strong turnaround in crop insurance

* Underwriting conditions however remain challenging in South Africa, with continued pressure on claims costs, low gdp growth and tough general economic conditions.

* Solvency margin as at 30 june 2014 is close to upper end of targeted range of 35 pct to 45 pct