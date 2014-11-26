FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Santam says investment portfolio impacted by negative equity market movements during Sept, Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* Net underwriting margin remained above long term target range of 4% to 6%, although slightly lower than 7.4% net underwriting margin reported for six month period to June 2014

* Investment portfolio was impacted by negative equity market movements experienced during september and october

* October results have been negatively impacted by a small number of commercial fires

* Group’s solvency margin remains close to upper end of target range of 35% to 45%

* Headline earnings continue to be susceptible to inherent volatility of underwriting and investment activities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

