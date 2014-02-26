BRIEF-Santam 2013 gross written premium exceeds 20 bln rand

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd : * Gross written premium exceeded R20 billion for the first time for the year ended 31 December 2013 * Says underwriting margin of 2.8 pct significantly impacted by difficult underwriting conditions * Final dividend of 433 cents per share, up 5.6 pct * Headline earnings increased by 4 pct compared to 2012 * The solvency margin of 42 pct remains within the long-term target range of 35 pct to 45 pct * Cash generated from operations declined to R1.6 billion (2012: R2.4 billion) following increased claims being paid during 2013 * FY net insurance income of R851 million or a 5.0 pct net insurance margin * Says exchange rate will still be a critical factor in determining future performance * Expect sluggish economic growth for next financial year, uncertain investment returns, driving more focus on improving underwriting margins