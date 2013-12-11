FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Santam signs technical services agreement with Sanlam
December 11, 2013

BRIEF-Santam signs technical services agreement with Sanlam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd : * Santam has entered into a series of transactions with sanlam * Santam will pay sanlam a net amount of R167.7 million (“net payment”) which

will be funded from cash resources * Santam disposes of its 25.1% direct interest in issued ordinary shares of

nico holdings limited to sanlam * Says sanlam will participate in santam’s investment in Santam namibia limited * Says Santam will participate in sanlam’s investments in emerging market

short-term insurance businesses

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
