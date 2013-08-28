South Africa's Santam sees FY underwriting margin below target

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South African insurer Santam expects its annual underwriting margin to come in below its target range of 5 to 7 percent, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“I suspect we will still be below our target range because we’ve had such a poor start, but yes we’ll certainly have a better second half,” Ian Kirk told Reuters.

The company majority owned by insurer Sanlam posted a 1.3 percent underwriting margin for the first half after being hit by weather-related claims. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; David Dolan)