Spain's Santander will look at purchase of bailed-out banks -CEO
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 4 years

Spain's Santander will look at purchase of bailed-out banks -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Santander said on Tuesday it would look at potentially buying nationalised lenders Catalunya Banc or NCG Banco if they come up for auction.

“Definitely we will look into NCG Banco and Catalunya Banc,” newly-appointed Chief Executive Javier Marin told investors on a conference call.

Marin said Santander’s first priority in Spain was to integrate the Banesto unit which it said at the end of 2012 it would take full control of. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

