12 arrested over plot to steal millions from Santander UK
September 13, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

12 arrested over plot to steal millions from Santander UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Twelve men have been arrested over an alleged attempt to take control of Santander UK’s computer systems and steal millions of pounds, British police said on Friday.

The men are accused of fitting a device to a computer at a Santander branch in Surrey Quays, London, enabling them to take control of the bank’s computers remotely, police said in a statement. The arrests were made by the Metropolitan Police’s Central e-Crime Unit in London on Thursday.

Santander could not immediately comment.

