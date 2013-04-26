FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. PE firms vying for Santander asset management stake-sources
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 5:25 PM / in 4 years

U.S. PE firms vying for Santander asset management stake-sources

Sarah White, Sophie Sassard

1 Min Read

MADRID/LONDON April 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Santander is in exclusive talks with U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic LLC to sell a stake in its asset management business, three people familiar with the discussions said.

Talks over the stake sale in the business, which had 161 billion euros ($210 billion) of assets under management at the end of March, are at an advanced stage, the sources said, although they did not detail when the exclusivity period was due to expire.

They also declined to comment on the exact size or value of the deal. The private equity firms would most likely be minority partners in the unit, as Santander looks to grow the business internationally, one of the people said.

Santander, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7676 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.