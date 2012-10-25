FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander says would view a Spanish request for aid positively
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Santander says would view a Spanish request for aid positively

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s top bank Santander on Thursday said it would view a request by the Spanish government for European financial aid positively.

“I believe a situation in which the Treasury funding is being helped by contingency credit lines offered by any international body will produce a fall in the sovereign debt risk premium and, as a consequence, a fall in bank’s risk premium,” Alfredo Saenz, Santander’s CEO, said during a conference with analysts.

“From this point of view, we view it positively.”

Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank, had said earlier its nine-month net profit had fallen by two thirds, hit by writedowns on bad property investments made during Spain’s decade-long housing boom.

Saenz said the bank’s strategy in Britain remains unchanged after the Spanish lender pulled out of a deal to buy 316 branches from the part-nationalised bank Royal Bank of Scotland .

The bank’s plans to list its British business is still on hold as it waits for better market conditions, Saenz said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.