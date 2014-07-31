FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander eyeing Barclays Spanish unit, unclear if adds value
July 31, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Santander eyeing Barclays Spanish unit, unclear if adds value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Santander is looking at the Spanish retail banking unit of Britain’s Barclays, Chief Executive Javier Marin said on Thursday, though added the bank may not be interested.

“We are looking at it, we are analysing it, but I don’t think this is a clear target ... that can add value (for us),” Marin told a news conference after the bank released second quarter earnings.

Barclays is in the middle of a restructuring and banking sources previously said it was sounding out buyers for its retail operations in the country. (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Paul Day)

