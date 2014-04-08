FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander says not interested in Austria's BAWAG PSK
April 8, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Santander says not interested in Austria's BAWAG PSK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 8 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander is not interested in acquiring Austria’s BAWAG PSK, the head of Santander’s operations in Austria said on Tuesday, dismissing media speculation it could be a potential suitor.

While selective acquisitions of “filet pieces” of banks were not ruled out, Santander had no appetite for BAWAG, Olaf Peter Poenisch told reporters.

Retail specialist BAWAG, which is owned by U.S. investor Cerberus, said last month no sale was imminent. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

