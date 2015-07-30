FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander says former U.S. regulator Bair resigns from board
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 30, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Santander says former U.S. regulator Bair resigns from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday former U.S. banking regulator Sheila Bair had resigned from its board after being named rector of Washington College in Maryland.

Bair, who ran the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) from 2006 to 2011, was appointed to the board of the euro zone’s biggest bank, which is making a big push in the United States, 18 months ago.

Her departure leaves just two non-Spaniards on its board: Mexican Carlos Fernandez Gonzalez and Bruce Carnegie-Brown of Britain. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.