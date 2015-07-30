Santander says former U.S. regulator Bair resigns from board

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday former U.S. banking regulator Sheila Bair had resigned from its board after being named rector of Washington College in Maryland.

Bair, who ran the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) from 2006 to 2011, was appointed to the board of the euro zone’s biggest bank, which is making a big push in the United States, 18 months ago.

Her departure leaves just two non-Spaniards on its board: Mexican Carlos Fernandez Gonzalez and Bruce Carnegie-Brown of Britain. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mark Potter)