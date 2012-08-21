FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Santander issues first senior unsecured bond in six months-IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Banco Santander issued a new two-year unsecured bond on Tuesday, becoming the first Spanish bank in six months to offer this type of debt, according to IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

IFR said the final spread had been set at 390 basis points over mid-swaps and is expected to be rated Baa2/A-/BBB+, IFR said.

Santander International Debt SA, guaranteed by Banco Santander, mandated CA CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Santander for the new offering.

The last senior issue for a Spanish bank was in March with a 1-billion-euro five-year bond offered by Santander.

One of Europe’s biggest retail banks, Santander has seen its share price hit by concerns over Spanish sovereign debt, but its international operations from Britain to Latin America have helped it to distance itself from the troubled Spanish banking sector.

Spain has asked for up to 100 billion euros ($123.41 billion) in aid for its banks, hit by heavy exposure to its soured property market, but Santander is not expected to require any. ($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jason Neely)

