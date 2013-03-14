FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander gets 4 pct acceptance in bond buyback offer
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Santander gets 4 pct acceptance in bond buyback offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Bondholders have agreed to buy back around 4 percent of nearly 9.4 billion euros ($12 billion) of subordinated bonds issued by Spanish bank Santander in an offer aimed at boosting the bank’s solvency ratios.

The level of buybacks was in line with the bank’s expectations, a Santander spokeswoman said.

The buyback prices for the euro and sterling bonds ranged from 60 to 103 percent of face value, while the bank had offered to pay 102 percent for the dollar issue.

Santander said it had received acceptance offers for 140 million euros ($181 million), 179 million pounds ($267 million)and $27 million. ($1 = 0.6700 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.