FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander says may issue more "CoCo" bonds this year
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Santander says may issue more "CoCo" bonds this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander may sell more bonds this year that can convert into equity if it hits trouble, in order to meet long-term plans aimed at strengthening banks’ balance sheets, its finance director said on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez said the bank aims to sell 6 billion euros more additional Tier 1 bonds over the next few years, after selling 1.5 billion euros of the bonds this month.

“We will look at the market, in the next 3 or 4 years we need to issue 7.5 billion, so one or two sales per year is possible,” Alvarez told journalists on the sidelines of a banking conference in Paris.

AT1 bonds, dubbed “CoCos” or contingent convertible capital, either convert into shares or are wiped out if a bank’s capital falls below a set level. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.