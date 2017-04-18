Santander to price €750m PNC5 AT1 at 6.75%

LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander will price a €750m perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at 6.75%, according to a source.

The Spanish lender started marketing the deal at 6.75% area on Tuesday morning via joint leads Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Santander, Societe Generale and UBS. Guidance came in line, at 6.75% area, at the first update, when books had passed €1bn.

The bonds, which will convert to equity if the bank or group's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio drops below 5.125%, are expected to be rated Ba1 by Moody's. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)