Spain's Santander board appoints Ana Botin as new chairwoman

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Spanish bank Santander unanimously on Wednesday appointed Ana Botin the new chairwoman of the bank following the death of her father Emilio on Tuesday, the lender said in a statement.

“The appointments and remuneration committee considered Ana Botin is the most appropriate person, given her personal and professional qualities, experience, track record in the group and her unanimous recognition both in Spain and internationally,” it said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)