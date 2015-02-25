FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander UK's ex-CEO Botin handed $5.4 mln pay package for 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Santander UK's ex-CEO Botin handed $5.4 mln pay package for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The British arm of Spanish bank Santander said it paid former Chief Executive Ana Botin a package worth 3.5 million pounds ($5.4 million) for the nine months she served in the role during 2014.

Botin was paid by Santander UK for the period until the end of September, after which she became chairwoman of the bank’s Madrid-based parent.

Botin was paid 3.9 million pounds by Santander UK in 2013. Her successor as chief executive, Nathan Bostock, was paid a package worth 1.6 million pounds in 2014. He served as finance director before being appointed chief executive last September.

$1 = 0.6459 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.